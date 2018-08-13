Boy, 14, facing firearm charge in Belfast

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a number of offences including firearm possession.

He is also charged with robbery, attempted robbery, and possession of a knife.

He is expected to appear at Belfast Youth court on 7 September.

The charges follow a number of incidents in the areas of Donegall Place (the central shopping street leading up to City Hall) and Library Street (on the northern end of the city centre) on Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old male who was also arrested remains in custody.

The police gave no further details.