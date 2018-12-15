Boy (3) dies in hospital after crash

A three-year-old boy has died after a road traffic accident in Co Down.

Kai Corkum died on the Moville Road in Newtownards on Thursday, police said.

It is understood the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children after the crash.

It is believed that Kai attended a pre-school at Castle Gardens Primary, near the crash scene.

In a statement posted on its website, the school said a Christmas service scheduled to take place on Friday morning had been cancelled.

DUP MP Jim Shannon said it was a heartbreaking tragedy for the family.

He added: “There wouldn’t be a person in the community who wouldn’t be thinking about them.”

Police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was later released on bail pending further police enquiries.