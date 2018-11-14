Boy sustains broken leg in vicious playpark assault

A 13-year-old boy was treated in hospital for a broken leg after being assaulted in a Belfast playpark, it has emerged.

Police in Belfast are appealing for witnesses following the incident in the Bloomfield Parade area of Belfast on Saturday, October 27.

Hospital bed

Constable Glen Taylor said: “At approximately 8.05pm police received the report of a 13 year old boy having been assaulted in a playpark in the Bloomfield Parade area. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“The boy suffered a broken leg following the vicious assault."

He said that three males are believed to be involved in this assault - two of which are described as being approximately 5 ft 9ins tall - and dressed all in black with their hoods up.

The third male is also described as being approximately 5 ft 9ins tall, dressed all in black, with short blond hair.

“This is a despicable attack on a young boy which has left him with substantial injuries to his leg and we are appealing to anyone with any information regarding the assault to contact police in Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1220 of 27/10/18,” added Constable Taylor

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.