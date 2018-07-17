Bradley to re-establish NI Policing Board

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is to bring forward legislation to re-establish the Policing Board, the BBC has reported.

The new public appointments bill is expected to come before the Commons in the autumn.

At present, the NI Policing Board does not have the legal authority to oversee the work of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

This is due to the collapse of the Stormont institutions 18 months ago.

The new bill would enable her to reconstitute the Policing Board’s political members, and it is understood it would also allow her to appoint the independent members – a power normally reserved for a justice minister at Stormont.

The board is supposed to have 10 political and nine independent members, but has not met since the Stormont Executive collapsed last January.