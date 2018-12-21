BREAKING: Newry City and Glentoran game called off due to ‘serious traffic incident involving the match officials’

Northern Ireland Football League officials have confirmed the postponement of tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership game between Newry City AFC and Glentoran “due to a serious traffic incident involving the match officials”.

A message posted over the official NIFL social media account announced the decision at 6.54pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off time.

Newry City’s official club account also issued a tweet regarding a “traffic accident at Greenbank outside tennis courts on the Warrenpoint road causing SEVERE delays”.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Warrenpoint Road, Newry.

“One person has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.”

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS received a 999 call at 18:16 following reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Warrenpoint road near Newry.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one male patient was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital.”