Breaking news: Public consultation on the legacy of the past is to be extended

The government has announced an extension in the deadline to the public consultation on how to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

The consultation was due to end on Monday, on September 10, but has now been extended by three weeks to Friday October 5.

The issue of legacy has been getting increasing attention in the House of Commons, amid concern that the prosecution of soldiers

Karen Bradley, the Secretary of State said: “The legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland is an enormously sensitive and emotive issue, and I want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard as we move forward.

“I have listened to those who want to take a little bit more time to consider their responses — particularly those individuals who have been most affected by the Troubles, including victims and survivors and former police officers and veterans — and I am happy to extend the deadline so that they can have their say.”

The consultation, Addressing the Legacy of Northern Ireland’s Past, was launched by the government in May.

In a press release yesterday, the Northern Ireland Office said that the aim of the consultation was “to find the best way to meet the needs of victims and survivors and to help people address the impact of the Troubles. in the areas of information, justice and acknowledgement and help Northern Ireland transition to long term-term peace and stability”.

The News Letter series for the late summer and autumn of 2018 has revealed widespread concern among supporters of the security forces and victims of terrorism that the legacy process will largely turn against the state

The release said that anyone who wishes to give their views can find more information at https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/addressing-the-legacy-of-northern-irelands-past

A number of voices who take an interest in legacy, ranging from the South Armagh victims’ campaigner to the Ulster Unionist Party, had called for such an extension.

In an article in the News Letter last week, the UUP leader Robin Swann said: “The Ulster Unionist Party believes that the consultation paper ‘Addressing the Legacy of Northern Ireland’s Past’ heralds one of the most important consultation processes that has ever taken place in Northern Ireland.

“Its consequences will be both far-reaching and long-lasting. We believe that it is crucial that people speak up and have their say.

“A number of groups representing victims and indeed individual victims themselves and the wider community, have raised concerns with the Ulster Unionist Party, telling us that they require more time to properly assess the proposals and make a response.”

The News Letter has been running a series of essays called Stop The Legacy Scandal which has given a platform to the deep concern there is among victims of terrorism and ex security forces at some of the proposals for the legacy legislation, amid fears that there is a disproportionate focus on the state.

Robin Swann: The public consultation on proposals to deal with legacy needs one month extension

News Letter editorial on August 18: Legacy deadline should be extended