Brethren on parade at Rossnowlagh procession

Brethren from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, will take part in the Orange Order’s Rossnowlagh parade today.

The annual procession in Co Donegal, which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12 noon, takes place five days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland.

The parade will make its way down a narrow country road thronged with onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline.

A religious service, conducted by the local Church of Ireland minister, Canon Brian Russell, will take place at 3pm.

The guest speaker will be Wallace Thompson, secretary of the Evangelical Protestant Society. Also on the platform will be senior Orangemen from the Republic, including County Donegal Grand Master David Mahon.

The service will incorporate an act of remembrance to remember those who made the supreme sacrifice during the First World War.