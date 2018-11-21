Brexit: Accepting deal is ‘right thing to do’, says Karen Bradley

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has said the “right thing to do” is accept the draft withdrawal agreement and make sure the backstop is never needed.

Karen Bradley was giving evidence about Brexit to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee of MPs at Westminster this morning.

Karen Bradley MP

She said: “The safeguards put in place, the reassurances given, the way that the EU dislike the backstop means as a legal construct, not as a person or country, there is no way that there will be a situation where we can be bound into the backstop indefinitely.

“The right thing to do is to accept the deal and to get the future relationship and make sure we never go into the backstop in any way.”

DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon warned the Northern Ireland Secretary she faced a “rude awakening” if she listened to people in Northern Ireland on the draft deal with the EU and said it alienated part of the community.