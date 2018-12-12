Brexit: Arlene Foster meets potential PM candidate Sajid Javid

DUP leader Arlene Foster has held a meeting with Sajid Javid, one of the senior Cabinet members tipped as a possible replacement for Theresa May.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday evening in Westminster, is understood to have focused on migration and labour shortages.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s confidence vote in Parliament, DUP MP Sammy Wilson dismissed rumours that Mrs Foster had met the home secretary to discuss his potential bid to become the next Prime Minister.

Mr Wilson told the News Letter: “They discussed the migration policy. A lot of businesses, such as the hospitality, medical and engineering industries, had all raised concerns about the availability of labour, the current shortage of labour and the fears they had once we leave the EU about restriction that might be placed on foreign labour.”

The DUP, which styles itself as a pro-business party, has found itself at odds with industry leaders over Mrs May’s withdrawal agreement.

Many business groups have pledged their support for the deal, despite the DUP’s fierce opposition. This led to Mr Wilson last month branding business leaders in NI as “puppets” of the UK government.

But today, he said the rift would not stop his party lobbying on behalf of these groups.

He added: “We had made promises to the various industry groups, even though they had been nasty to us, it doesn’t stop us representing them. They had raised these issues and we wanted to raise them with the government.”

He went on to say any suggestion that Mrs Foster was backing Mr Javid as the next PM was “fake news”.

Writing on Twitter this morning, Mr Javid said a contest for the leadership of the Conservative party was “the last thing” the country needs at the moment.

“Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong. PM has my full support and is best person to ensure we leave EU on 29 March,” he wrote.