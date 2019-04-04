Brexit: Chancellor’s comments about second referendum indicate start of Government u-turn, claims Sammy Wilson

DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson has claimed comments made by Chancellor Philip Hammond about the possibility of a second referendum indicate “the beginning of another u-turn” by the Government.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston show last night, Mr Hammond suggested MPs should get a vote on a second referendum.

Sammy Wilson MP speaking in the House of Commons

“I’ve said it’s a perfectly credible proposition. Some ideas have been put forward which are not deliverable, they are not negotiable but the confirmatory referendum idea, many people will disagree with it, I’m not sure there is a majority in parliament for it but it’s a perfectly credible proposition and it deserves to be tested in parliament,” he said.

Responding on Twitter, Mr Wilson, the MP for East Antrim, wrote: “The Chancellor’s comments regarding a second referendum seem to indicate the beginning of another u-turn from a Government which promised us that we would leave on the 29th March, no deal was better than a bad deal and that they would never agree to a border in the Irish Sea.”