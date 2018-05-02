Brexit: David Davis invited to NI committee to answer border questions

Brexit secretary David Davis has been asked to appear before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster to answer questions about the future of the Irish border.

A spokesperson for the committee explained: “The committee published a report on the future of the land border in March.

“They have pledged to carry out on-going scrutiny of negotiations, given the central importance of the future of the border in Northern Ireland to Brexit.

“The committee have previously met with chief-EU negotiator Michel Barnier, and Robin Walker MP, Under-Secretary in the Department for Exiting the EU.”

The spokesperson added: “They have requested Mr Davis appear to provide further evidence as lead negotiator for the UK.”

A letter sent to Mr Davis by the committee chair, Dr Andrew Murrison MP, reads: “The issue of the border remains unresolved. Finding a solution is key to securing the right deal for the UK as we leave the EU. To date, we have not seen a worked up, coherent proposal that would allow the UK to be freed from the strictures of the Customs and Union and Single Market and avoid additional infrastructure at the border. Our invitation is extended as a genuine and sincere opportunity to rectify this.”