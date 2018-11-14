Brexit deal: What do Europe’s papers say?

Theresa May’s Brexit deal makes headlines on Wednesday’s papers after Downing Street announced it had agreed terms with the European Union.

The plans will be put to the Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, more than two years after Britain voted to leave the bloc of 28 countries.

The Daily Mail leads with the headline “Judgment Day”, reporting Mrs May will insist it is “make or break”.

Inside, the paper’s leader said: “The people’s will today is to get Brexit over and end the uncertainty. For the people’s sake, give Mrs May’s hard-won deal a chance.”

The i’s headline of “deal done” gives way to a list of the potential obstacles facing Mrs May, adding: “Now all the Prime Minister has to do is get it past her Cabinet, the Commons, the Lords, the DUP and 27 EU nations...”

The Daily Telegraph speaks of Mrs May’s “moment of truth”, while the Daily Express says she has the “fight of her life” to convince the nation her deal is the best for Britain.

The Times says Mrs May has been accused of “betrayal” as she puts “her future in the hands of senior ministers”.

In Ireland, the Irish Examiner calls it D-Day, while over the Channel the latest on the deal also features on the fronts.

French paper Les Echos runs with “May puts everything on the divorce project”, Belgian De Morgen calls it “the moment of truth for Brexit”, while De Tijd calls it “D-Day”.

In the French-speaking Belgian press, L’Echo says the “divorce papers are ready” but that it will not “be the easiest thing...” while Le Soir writes the horizon “suddenly cleared on Tuesday”.

Meanwhile in Sweden, Dagens Nyheter plays a straight bat saying “Brexit agreement can be completed today” on its front page while Svenska Dagbladet says it is “near”.