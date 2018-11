Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has arrived in Northern Ireland for a one-day visit to the region.

His first stop of the day is to Warrenpoint Port.

The port, on Carlingford Lough which forms part of the Irish border, ranks second in Northern Ireland behind Belfast in terms of tonnes handled in 2017.

In a private engagement closed to media, Mr Raab is due to meet workers in the port.

Later, Mr Raab will visit Stormont to meet with local political parties.