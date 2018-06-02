BREXIT: DUP MP brands leaked border ‘buffer zone’ proposal as ‘half-cooked’ and ‘contradictory’

Sammy Wilson has branded a leaked proposal for a post-Brexit buffer zone between Northern Ireland and the Republic “half-cooked” and “contradictory.”

The DUP MP was commenting on a new scheme – giving Northern Ireland joint EU and UK status – said to be under consideration by Brexit secretary David Davis.

The Donegal / Londondery border at Bridgend

The ‘buffer zone’ proposal is understood to be under consideration as a potential way of breaking the deadlock over future customs arrangements ahead of a crunch summit of EU leaders on June 28-29.

“The status of the latest leaked proposals about how the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic would be dealt with when we leave the EU is unclear,” Mr Wilson said.

“None of these proposals have been discussed with the DUP and at first examination they appear to be at best contradictory. First of all, to suggest that Northern Ireland be tied to both EU and UK regulations, when one of the objectives of leaving the Single Market is to allow the UK to set its own regulations, raises the question which regulations apply to Northern Ireland if and when the UK and the EU regulations diverge?

“Secondly, who will make the judgement as to which regulations should apply? Will it be the EU or the UK Government? Will it be the UK courts or the European Court of Justice?”

DUP MP, Sammy Wilson

Future customs arrangements are likely to be high on the agenda at a meeting of leaders of British industry with Theresa May and senior ministers at 10 Downing Street on Monday.

The Prime Minister has divided ministers into two working groups to try to find a means of taking Britain out of the European customs union while keeping the Irish border open.

The two options currently on the table – a customs partnership backed by the PM which would see the UK collect tariffs on the behalf of the EU and a “maximum facilitation” scheme using technology to avoid border checks – have split Mrs May’s Brexit war cabinet down the middle. Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who said neither was “operational or acceptable”.

Mr Davis is now considering a new “double-hatted” solution based on the model in place in Liechtenstein, which would allow the province to operate both UK and EU regulations at the same time. A 10-mile wide “special economic zone” would be created along the 310-mile border, within which local traders could operate under the Republic’s trade rules.

Mr Wilson said the purpose of any border buffer zone is far from clear, and added: “Whilst the idea seems to be that movement can take place within the buffer zone, what happens to trade from outside the buffer zone when it crosses into that zone? Do checks have to be carried out there?

“Instead of moving from one set of half-cooked ideas to the other it is now time for the government to put down its foot and make it clear to EU negotiators that the Prime Minister stands by her commitment that no deal is better than a bad deal, and if they want to avoid the consequences then they need to stop dismissing the perfectly feasible ideas that were put forward last year.”