Brexit: DUP MPs at fulcrum of May’s deal, says peer

The DUP’s 10 MPs will play a pivotal role in determining the fate of Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement and the future of Brexit itself, a Northern Ireland peer has said.

Lord Bew, a Remain-voting crossbencher and a former advisor to David Trimble at the time of the Belfast Agreement, said the DUP’s position on the prime minister’s deal will sway how those in the hardline European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs will vote.

Ultimately, he asserted that if the changes to the backstop satisfy the DUP, the deal will be voted through the House of Commons next week.

Having spoken to a number of ERG members on Monday, Lord Bew told the News Letter: “I am more convinced than ever that the DUP are central here and that if they go for it (Mrs May’s deal) it will probably go through.

“No one knows which way it is going to go, but my sense is that the DUP are right at the fulcrum of this.

“I think emotionally for a lot of people who are uncertain one way or the other, the DUP’s position will be key.”

While he said a number of ERG members’ objections to the withdrawal deal “go way beyond the backstop”, Lord Bew added: ”I think they feel that if the DUP can live with it, then so can they.”

Lord Bew’s comments came after DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds appeared to signal that his party could back a time-limited backstop – provided it is legally binding.

In an interview with the News Letter on Monday, the North Belfast MP said a backstop with a time limit is effectively no longer a backstop.

But he rejected suggestions that his party had softened its stance on Brexit and was – as former UUP leader Lord Empey claimed – “slithering towards a fudge”.

The Times reported yesterday that the ERG leaders expect to see details of any agreement struck between the government and EU negotiators well ahead of next week’s meaningful vote in the Commons.

They added that they would back a compromise only if they could consider it “in good time”, the newspaper said.

The ERG, in conjunction with Mr Dodds, have set up a committee of Brexiteer MPs to analyse any concessions won by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who was in Brussels yesterday for crunch talks.

According to The Times, Mr Dodds’ involvement is seen as an attempt to tie the DUP to a collective position with Tory Eurosceptics, over fears that the party could break with its ERG allies and back a compromise.