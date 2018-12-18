Brexit: Jim Allister says no-deal now best option for Northern Ireland

The prospect of the UK leaving the European Union without a deal is now “the best option” for the people of Northern Ireland, TUV leader Jim Allister has said.

While ardent Remainers have warned that a no-deal Brexit would be disastrous for the UK economy, Mr Allister claimed such an outcome was preferable to the prime minister’s much-maligned Withdrawal Agreement.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the vote on her Brexit deal will take place in the week beginning January 14

He was speaking yesterday as Theresa May set the timetable for a decisive showdown with MPs over her Brexit deal in January.

Mrs May said the Commons would have the chance to debate her Withdrawal Agreement in the week MPs return to Westminster after Christmas on January 7.

The crucial vote – which was postponed earlier this month to avoid a heavy defeat – will take place the following week.

Her statement came as Cabinet ministers openly speculated about how to proceed if the deal is rejected.

Mr Allister said if Mrs May does not jettison her controversial Irish border backstop arrangement, her agreement should be rejected in favour of a no-deal Brexit.

A no-deal would see the UK automatically fall back on World Trade Organisation (WTO) trade rules, which would apply automatically to UK trade with the EU and other countries with which the EU has free-trade deals.

And while he said a free trade deal between the UK and EU would be an ideal scenario, the North Antrim MLA and barrister added: “Trading with the EU on WTO terms is not a bad second option.”

He told the News Letter: “We belong to the WTO, as does the EU. We must then mutually trade with each other in WTO terms. We already trade very extensively with other countries in this way.

“Presently 44% of the UK’s exports go to the EU, and another 13% go to countries in the world that the EU has trade arrangements with. So 57% of our trade goes to either EU or EU-controlled trade arrangements. That leaves 43% which is traded on WTO terms around the world.

“The UK’s biggest trading partner is the United States, and we don’t have a trade deal with them. We trade with them by and large on WTO terms. A hefty bit of our trade works in this way, so why not all of it? It can be done.”

Mr Allister also warned that the backstop arrangement would be a stepping stone to a united Ireland and must be rejected to protect the Union.

Further, he also dismissed claims by Remainers that a hard border on the island of Ireland would be the inevitable outcome of a no-deal Brexit, declaring that the idea of a backstop being a necessary part of any withdrawal agreement is “built on a hoax”.

He added: “The only people with any legal obligation to institute a hard border is the EU. Under the EU treaties, it says the frontier state, in this case the Irish Republic, must provide and maintain the EU’s border.

“(Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar has said the Republic won’t be providing it, the EU and the UK have said they don’t require it, so the obvious question is who is going to implement it?

“If the answer is no one, then why are we talking about the need for a backstop in the first place?”

However, SDLP MLA Claire Hanna maintained that some kind of customs infrastructure along the Irish border would be required if the UK ended up trading with the EU under WTO terms. Without it, she claimed, the UK would be open to legal challenges from other nations.

She told the News Letter: “If the UK were trading with the EU on WTO terms, as no deal advocates want but Brussels representatives have expressed serious concerns about, then keeping an open border would likely violate WTO’s non-discrimination principle.

“This leaves the UK wide open to litigation from any other country who are subject to tariffs, and ultimately the EU will seek to take steps to protect the single market.”

Responding to this claim, Mr Allister said: “The WTO is not an enforcement organisation in the sense that they go round looking to see who is infringing. They only act as a reactive body in that regard when someone has made a complaint.

“So is Claire Hanna suggesting that the government of the Irish Republic would complain that the UK does not have adequate border checks? I don’t think so, so let’s be real here.”