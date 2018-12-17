Brexit: Jim Shannon says second referendum would be betrayal of British people

A second Brexit referendum would be a betrayal of the British people and would erode the public’s trust in the political system, a DUP MP has warned.

Jim Shannon was speaking after the prime minister’s de facto deputy, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington, and her chief of staff Gavin Barwell distanced themselves from reports that they were planning to bring about a fresh referendum.

Theresa May used a Commons address on Monday to say a new national poll would do “irreparable damage” to the integrity of British politics.

Strangford MP Mr Shannon echoed these remarks and warned that such a move would set a “dangerous precedent”.

He told the News Letter: “The decision has been made. It would be a betrayal of the public to run another referendum, and would only serve to irreversibly damage trust in the political process.”

Meanwhile, DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has called for clarity about what concessions the prime minister is seeking from the EU.

The party’s 10 MPs are adamantly opposed to the inclusion of any backstop in the withdrawal treaty because they believe it could separate the country from the rest of the UK.

Mr Dodds said: “There is a need for clarity from the prime minister about exactly what she is asking for to deal with the key concerns about the legally binding indefinite nature of the backstop with no right for the United Kingdom to exit on its own terms.

“The EU’s response to the summit was not surprising, but the prime minister must decide whether she will stand up to such tactics or once again accept a deal on Europe’s terms alone.”

He made the call following a statement from the prime minister to Parliament.

The North Belfast MP said: “Following the summit last week the European Council have talked about clarifications and reassurances but ruled out renegotiating, contradicting or reopening the legal text.

“They also even struck out text which stated the backstop didn’t represent a desirable outcome for the EU27.”