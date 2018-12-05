Brexit: Legal advice to be published within hours

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom has said the legal advice to Cabinet would be published at around 11.30am today.

Mrs Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It was incredibly disappointing that the House of Commons decided to vote in effect to overturn what has been decades, if not centuries, of conventions whereby the law officer’s advice to Cabinet and to ministers are not even acknowledged, let alone published.

“The Attorney General had come to the House for two-and-a-half hours, which is also unprecedented in these many years, to answer questions to give his very best legal advice.

“He published a 48-page document that outlined all of the legal impact of the Withdrawal Agreement, so the vote yesterday of the House to require the specific legal advice to Cabinet we will comply with, but not without some regret.”