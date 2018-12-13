Brexit: Leo Varadkar believes UK parliament will ratify withdrawal deal

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said he still believes that the Withdrawal Agreement will be ratified by Westminster and the European Parliament.

Speaking in the Irish parliament, he said: “We have a meeting with the European Council on Thursday and Friday and will have an opportunity to engage with Prime Minister May and an opportunity to speak with my colleagues.

“I’ll be taking a call with President Juncker later on today to see what assurances we can give the United Kingdom parliament that might assist them to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement.

“However, that cannot be a change in the substance of that agreement including the substance of the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland. But that is what we are going to work towards.”

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said the Irish Government needed to “remain firm” on the border backstop despite the “debacle” at Westminster.

“It is about making sure the backstop is the only show in town, it is the bottom line, it is the insurance policy,” she said.

Mrs O’Neill said the leadership challenge against Mrs May was the latest twist in a “civil war” engulfing the Conservative Party.

“Regardless of what goes on at Westminster the backstop has to be firm, it has to be a commitment, it has to be something that everything stands by,” she said.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader said the UK Government was only interested in British interests and said the Dublin Government along with other EU nations had to protect the interests of the people of Ireland.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar added that now is not the time to talk about border polls.

He said: “To inject a constitutional dimension into this debate now is destructive and disruptive because there are people who are arguing against this deal because they believe that having special arrangements around regulations for goods somehow weakens the union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“We know that is not the case. There are lots of special arrangements for Northern Ireland already. In so many different areas Northern Ireland is already different to Great Britain, from social policy through to agricultural regulations.

“I don’t believe stirring up tensions in Northern Ireland or turning this issue into one of orange versus green is helpful at all at this time.”

In Dublin, Leo Varadkar told Sinn Fein’s president Mary Lou McDonald that the party should take up its seats in Westminster and back the Withdrawal Agreement.

He said: “We are trying to avoid a scenario in which the United Kingdom including Northern Ireland crashes out of the European Union and that means ratifying the Withdrawal Agreement which the European Union and 28 governments have agreed.

“And the best thing you can do to avoid that scenario occurring, to avoid disruption to businesses, avoid possible loss of jobs, particularly in Northern Ireland and the border, is for you to take up your seats in Westminster and to vote for that Withdrawal Agreement.

“And the second best thing you can do is to bring together the institutions that were established in the Good Friday Agreement. These are the things you can do.”

After meeting with Mrs May at the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon, DUP leader Arlene Foster insisted that “tinkering around the edges” of the Withdrawal Agreement would not be enough to win her party’s support for the deal.

“We had a useful meeting with the Prime Minister,” she said.

“It was an opportunity to outline why the current Withdrawal Agreement is dangerous to our economy and the Union.

“We emphasised that tinkering around the edges would not work. We were not seeking assurances or promises. We wanted fundamental legal text changes.”

Mrs Foster said Mrs May was well aware of her position.

“We have been consistent which is why it is so frustrating that our warnings about the backstop have not been heeded,” she said.

“The DUP wants a sensible deal which our MPs can support in the House. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to work towards that.

“Unionism in Northern Ireland and across the House of Commons has rightly stood against this Withdrawal Agreement. It should be utterly unacceptable to any unionist.

“For Northern Ireland traders to be expected to treat GB as a third country is ridiculous and was never going to receive support in Parliament.”

Irish premier Leo Varadkar and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker insisted that the Withdrawal Agreement “cannot be reopened or contradicted”.

The pair spoke by telephone on Wednesday evening and an Irish Government spokesman said “both agreed that the Withdrawal Agreement is a balanced compromise and the best outcome available”.

“While they agreed to work to provide reassurance to the UK, the agreement cannot be reopened or contradicted,” the spokesman said.

Mrs May said a Brexit which “brings the country back together rather than entrenching division” was needed.

“That must start here in Westminster with politicians on all sides coming together and acting in the national interest,” she said.

“For my part I have heard what the House of Commons said about the Northern Ireland backstop.

“I go to the European Council tomorrow. I will be seeking legal and political assurances that will assuage the concerns that Members of Parliament have on that issue.”

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds said Theresa May now had to fight a “heck of a battle” in Brussels over the Northern Ireland backstop.

“She says tonight she is going to go off and try and get legal and political changes,” he told BBC’s Newsnight.

“I think that is quite significant, she has recognised it is not just political declarations or reassurances necessary.

“Against that, Leo Varadkar and Jean-Claude Juncker say the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be reopened or contradicted.

“So there’s going to be a heck of a battle that has to happen now.”

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire played down the chances of Theresa May seeking a cross-party arrangement with Labour MPs.

After former education secretary Nicky Morgan had told ITV’s Peston that the Prime Minister “is going to have to appeal to MPs on all sides of the House” to get her deal through, Mr Brokenshire told the same programme that “the primary focus is clearly working with our Conservative colleagues and the DUP”.

He continued: “We have already seen an MP from the Liberal Democrats coming across and supporting the deal and obviously there may be others that reach that conclusion.

“But ultimately it is about getting that majority in Parliament but also ensuring that we have that working relationship without DUP colleagues to move forward, to deliver on those other issues that she spoke about outside of Number 10, in terms of the domestic agenda.”

The Prime Minister must “recognise, listen to and act on” the concerns within her own party, according to Communities Secretary James Brokenshire.

He also told the Press Association that the DUP had “reaffirmed that we need to work with them”.

Mr Brokenshire added: “The public frankly want us to get on with this, they want to see it happen and that’s what we’re going to do.”