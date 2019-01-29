Brexit: MPs reject amendment delay bid to prevent no-deal

MPs have rejected a bid to delay Brexit in order to prevent a no-deal departure from the European Union.

Labour former minister Yvette Cooper’s call for an extension of Article 50 to keep the UK in the EU until the end of the year in order to reach a deal was defeated by 321 votes to 298, majority 23.

It was supported by the Labour frontbench as well as Tories including Nick Boles.

The amendment would have given Parliament control over the Brexit process if Theresa May fails to secure a deal by February 26.

MPs would have been able to vote on delaying Brexit to the end of the year and preventing a no-deal exit under the terms of the Bill - although the Labour leadership said it would seek a shorter extension to Article 50.

The defeat came after the House of Commons rejected a bid by Jeremy Corbyn to force a debate on Labour’s Brexit plans.

Mr Corbyn’s call for more time to be given for MPs to consider alternatives to the Brexit deal was the first in a series of amendments being put to the vote on Tuesday evening.