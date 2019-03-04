Brexit: Planned border protests an attempt to ‘create disruption’

A DUP MLA has dismissed planned protests on the Irish border the day after Brexit as “street theatre” and an attempt to create “disruption”.

A group of residents have called for mass demonstrations along the border on March 30, the day after the UK is scheduled to leave the EU.

Border Communities Against Brexit, supported by pro-Remain political parties, have unveiled a new billboard at Stormont announcing the planned day of protests.

Politicians from Northern Ireland’s main pro-Remain parties also turned out for the event, including representatives from Sinn Fein, the SDLP and the Alliance Party.

Border Communities Against Brexit group spokesman Declan Fearon announced several locations for the border demonstrations, including at border crossing points in Co Down, Co Fermanagh, Co Tyrone and in Londonderry.

He said their purpose in coming together is to press to ensure there is no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“We have organised large-scale protests on the border itself which has helped give a voice to local people who are very frustrated and feel disenfranchised by the Brexit process,” he said.

But Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said: “It would be much more productive if everyone spent their time seeking a solution for the issues we face rather than engage in yet more street theatre.

“Many people will wonder whether the reason behind any demonstrations on March 30 is actually to create some level of disruption which would otherwise be absent.”