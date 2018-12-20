Brexit: Pledge of no extra border checks for agricultural products welcomed

The government’s pledge to not impose immediate extra checks on agricultural products crossing the Irish border in the event of a no-deal Brexit has been hailed as a “step in the right direction”.

In response to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee’s report on Brexit and agriculture, London has committed to taking a “risk-based approach” to import checks.

The move means there will be no additional checks applied to agricultural products crossing the frontier between NI and the Republic initially after the UK leaves the EU.

The committee welcomed the clarification for NI’s agricultural industry, but stressed that a similar commitment from the EU is now essential to ensure cross-border trade is not disrupted.

Committee chairman, Dr Andrew Murrison, said it was “a step in the right direction”, but added that “further clarity” was still needed on the issues of financial support, live animal exports and the agricultural work force.

He added: “Farmers and producers across Northern Ireland have been crying out for some explanation from the government of how they will be able to trade with Ireland after Brexit.

“The government’s response to my committee’s report on agriculture commits to avoiding checks on agricultural products at the Irish border.

“It is essential that exports of agricultural products to Ireland do not face unnecessarily stringent checks. The ball is now in the EU’s court to make a similar commitment.”

Despite the clarification on trade, the committee said the government has failed to take action on its recommendations on urgent priorities for NI’s agricultural sector.

While the government stressed that a Northern Ireland Executive is the only way a tailored agriculture policy for the Province can be devised, the committee warned: “They cannot continue to rely on an imminently restored Executive to address the pressing issue of preparing NI’s agri-food industry for life outside the EU.

“In particular, the government must clarify whether DAERA will be able to authorise a policy that will avoid additional border checks in a no-deal scenario, if there is no Assembly in place to do so.”