Brexit: Sir John Major’s backstop remarks ‘dangerous’, warns Lord Empey

UUP peer Sir Reg Empey has branded former prime minister Sir John Major’s remarks about the Northern Ireland backstop arrangement as “irresponsible, dangerous and inflammatory”.

Sir John was critical of those he described as “believing themselves to be unionists”, accusing them of “breathtaking ignorance” over the Irish border and the backstop.

Speaking at the inaugural Albert Reynolds Memorial lecture in Co Longford on Monday, the ex-Tory leader said: “To them, the Irish demand for a backstop is a bogus ploy, a bogus ploy to keep the UK in a customs union.

“In truth, a backstop is of vital national interest for Ireland and for the United Kingdom.”

Sir John warned of the dangers of violence returning in NI, if physical checks or infrastructure were put in place at the border post-Brexit.

He added: “Those who mock and disparage the backstop should reflect on the risks of destroying it and stop relying on uninvented fanciful alternatives that for now exist absolutely nowhere.

“At stake is not only community relations but security and with it lives as well.”

But former UUP leader Lord Empey said it was “entirely wrong” of the former PM to label all those who oppose Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement in this way.

Lord Empey told the News Letter: “He claims that if we oppose this deal we are threatening the peace. I don’t know if he spoke to any unionists before making this speech, but perhaps in future he should do us the courtesy of consulting us before making such inflammatory remarks.

“I think for someone in his position to be making comments like this is dangerous.

“To link someone who opposes this agreement with the potential for the reintroduction of violence is an irresponsible thing for a former prime minister to do.

“I am very disappointed that he would speak in those terms.”

Lord Empey said the deal on the table at present is “wholly insufficient” and warned that it would cause “serious injury” to the Belfast Agreement.

“It would move NI into a different status to any other part of UK and that would become progressively greater over the years,” he warned.

“The most shocking thing in all of the agreement to my mind is that we would have to treat goods coming from Great Britain, in the event of the backstop being triggered, as goods coming from a third country.

“And, as I understand it, our attorney general has indicated that the European Court of Justice would remain the supreme authority in a very large swathe of public life in NI, whereas that would not be the case in the rest of the UK.”

In his second speech in the Irish Republic in as many days yesterday, Sir John said the UK needed to revoke its Article 50 application to withdraw from the EU “with immediate effect”.

“Whether you are a Remainer or Leaver, no one can welcome chaos,” he said in a speech to the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin.