Brexit: Theresa May to pledge a deal ‘that honours our commitments to NI’

Theresa May will insist that she can secure a Commons majority for a Brexit deal that “commands broad support” in Northern Ireland as efforts continue to find an alternative to the controversial backstop.

The prime minister will use a speech in Northern Ireland on Tuesday to acknowledge that it is a “concerning time” but “we will find a way to deliver Brexit” that honours commitments including avoiding a hard border.

According to extracts of Mrs May’s speech put out by Downing Street, Mrs May will say: “I know this is a concerning time for many people here in Northern Ireland. But we will find a way to deliver Brexit that honours our commitments to Northern Ireland.”

Mrs May will say she will find a solution “that commands broad support across the community in Northern Ireland” and “secures a majority in the Westminster Parliament, which is the best way to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland”.

And she will call for “steps to move towards the restoration of devolution” so that Northern Ireland’s politicians “can get back to work on the issues that matter to the people they represent”.