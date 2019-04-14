Brexit: US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to visit Northern Ireland at ‘critical moment’

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will lead a Congressional delegation to Northern Ireland this week at what she describes as a “critical moment” for two of America’s closest allies.

In a statement issued on Friday, Speaker Pelosi said she would be leading the delegation to Stuttgart, London, Dublin and Northern Ireland.

She said “We will meet with senior government officials and local leaders to learn more about the future of the UK and Ireland amid Brexit and to express America’s enduring commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future for all who live there.”

Speaker Pelosi added: “The United Kingdom and Ireland each have a deep and special bond with the United States.

“Our distinguished delegation is traveling at a critical moment for two of our closest allies, and we look forward to high-level discussions about the path forward on our shared security and economic interests.”

Speaker Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987.

She is the only woman to have served as speaker, making her the highest-ranking elected woman in US history.

Speaker Pelosi’s schedule in Northern Ireland has yet to be announced.

It had previously been revealed that Speaker Pelosi would address the Dail on Wednesday to mark its 100th anniversary.