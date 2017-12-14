Britain First leader Paul Golding arrested in Belfast

The leader of far-right and ultra-nationalist organisation, Britain First, has been arrested in Belfast.

Paul Golding, who attended a rally in the North of Ireland earlier this year, is a former member of the British National Party (B.N.P.).

Britain First made global headlines last month when President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, appeared to endorse messages posted on Twitter by Britain First deputy leader, Jayda Fransen.

"Detectives investigating speeches made at the Northern Ireland Against Terrorism Rally on Sunday August 6 this year have arrested a 35 year old man today, Thursday, 14 December in the Belfast area.

"He has been taken to Musgrave PSNI Station for interview," said a PSNI spokesperson.