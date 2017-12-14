Britain First’s Jayda Fransen re-arrested in Belfast

The deputy leader of the far-right Britain First group has been re-arrested in Belfast.

It came minutes after Jayda Fransen, 31, appeared in court in the city accused of behaviour intended or likely to stir up hatred.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also detained the leader of the group, Paul Golding, who was there supporting his colleague.

The PSNI said: “Detectives investigating an incident at a peace wall in Belfast on Wednesday 14 December have arrested a 31-year-old woman in the Belfast area today.”

She has been taken to a Belfast city centre police station for interview.

Fransen posted a tweet showing her at a wall used to divide Catholic residents from Protestants in the city to prevent violence. During the video post she criticised Islam.

She was in the city with Golding, 35, to answer charges arising from her speech at a Northern Ireland Against Terrorism rally in August.

Golding was detained by detectives investigating the same demonstration.