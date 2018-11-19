Britain's Got Talent posters removed from Belfast City Council after Union flag complaints from staff

Another flag row has broken out at Belfast City Council - this time over Britain's Got Talent posters.

A Belfast City Council spokesman said the poster has been removed from council premises after concerns were raised by council employees that it contravenes the local authority's policy of providing a "good and harmonious" workplace.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "Belfast City Council seeks to promote a harmonious, fair and safe working environment for all of its staff, and we encourage employees to adhere to these guidelines at all times.

"Following some concerns raised by a number of staff an email was issued asking that the posters in question not be displayed.

"Whilst the intention was to be responsive to those staff concerns, we recognise this has caused upset to others.

"Additionally we understand that Britain’s Got Talent is a television show watched and enjoyed by millions, and we would not wish to inadvertently undermine the advertisement, and presence of such a well-known TV show in our City.

"Dealing with these types of issues in the workplace can be sensitive, and we endeavour to take all views into consideration.

"We will be reviewing the circumstances surrounding this incident and seeking to ensure our policies and the implementation of same are consistent with best practice and advice."