British embassies to host outreach meetings for UK citizens living in EU countries

The UK government has organised a number of outreach meetings for UK citizens who are living in EU countries

British Embassies and Consulates in France, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, Malta and Gozo, Italy, Hungary, Greece, Germany, Estonia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Belgium will play host to the sessions, which will update British citizens on the UK’s departure from the European Union. There will also be roadshows in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Outreach meetings have been organised for UK citizens living in other countries.

The government has also issued a range of advice for UK citizens living in each EU country on its gov.uk website. Each section outlines what steps must be taken to continue living in the EU after Brexit.

Read more: Airport security procedures after Brexit

UK citizens are also advised to read UK nationals in the EU: essential information, to follow the British Embassy on Facebook or Twitter and to sign up for email alerts to inform them when new information comes in about remaining in their adopted country.

Visit www.gov.uk/government/collections/overseas-living-in-guides for more information.