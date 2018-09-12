British government must not sub-contract talks role, says Arlene Foster

DUP leader Arlene Foster has warned the UK government that it cannot “sub-contract” the role of mediator in any talks aimed at breaking Northern Ireland’s powersharing deadlock.

An independent mediator has been suggested by a number of parties as a way of ending the Stormont stalemate, which has been going on for 20 months.

However, speaking after meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May in Westminster today, Mrs Foster said: “We believe that the British government in relation to strand one needs to step up and take control of that position.

“We believe there’s a role for facilitation, but we also believe the British must not sub-contract their role, because of course under the Belfast Agreement, until the people of Northern Ireland decide otherwise, the UK government is in charge of Northern Ireland.”

Describing their meeting as “detailed”, the former First Minister said the first thing that needs to be “set in motion” is decision-making.

“There is a whole range of decisions that need to be taken in Northern Ireland very, very urgently and we want to see that happening quickly,” she added.