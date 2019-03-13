British government says it will not check goods at the land border in the event of Brexit ‘no deal’

The UK has vowed to have no checks at the Irish land border for goods crossing into Northern Ireland in the event of ‘no deal’ departure from the European Union.

The government said this morning: “Recognising the unique social, political and economic circumstances of Northern Ireland, the UK government would not introduce any new checks or controls on goods moving from Ireland to Northern Ireland in a no deal scenario, including no customs declarations for normal goods.

“The UK temporary import tariff announced today would therefore not apply to goods crossing from Ireland into Northern Ireland.”

A statement from British officials added: “In this [no deal] scenario, the UK government’s priority would be to enter into discussions urgently with the European Commission and the Irish government to jointly agree long-term measures to avoid a hard border.”

The statement added: “The government recognises that Northern Ireland’s businesses and farmers will have concerns about the impact that the government’s approach will have on their competitiveness. However these are the only steps the UK government can unilaterally take to deliver on our absolute commitment to avoid a hard border in the event of no deal.”

The government says it is a temporary measure and that there will be no onward checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain or vice versa.

