Broadcaster Adam Coates passes away

Former BBC Northern Ireland sports broadcaster Adam Coates has died.

Mr Coates, who was from Scotland, was the voice of sport in Northern Ireland for two decades, particularly on the Saturday Sportsound programme on Radio Ulster.

In his seventies, he was described by BBC broadcaster Joel Taggart on Twitter as a “legendary voice of Sportsound”.

He tweeted: “A very sad day. Adam Coates, legendary voice of Sportsound has passed away. A pleasure to have listened to, an honour to have worked with.”

Steven Beacom, a freelance sports reporter, tweeted: “RIP Adam Coates... a gentleman and a broadcasting great. Sympathy to all his family and friends...”