Broadcaster Linda McAuley ‘overwhelmed’ by day out at Buckingham Palace

Consumer rights champion and broadcaster Linda McAuley said it had been an “absolutely fabulous day and more overwhelming than I thought it would be”, after collecting her MBE at Buckingham Palace.

Ms McAuley, of Bangor in Co Down, began her broadcasting career with BBC Northern Ireland in 1978 and for the last 22 years has tackled a wide range of consumer issues from welfare to health education and the law through her popular On Your Behalf radio programme.

She said Prince Charles gave her some words of encouragement, adding: “He said he was very glad that there were people like me around because there are so many scams out there and the digital world can be frightening.

“I am absolutely thrilled because it is not just for me, it is for all the consumers who have been affected, not just from the help of my radio programme but who have also benefited from hearing it. We have helped people directly but others have learned, been informed and are not falling for the scam.”

The MBE is the latest honour for Ms McAuley, who was inducted into the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) Radio Awards Hall of Fame last year.

Her radio career has spanned both commercial and BBC stations, from news reporting to magazine and consumer programmes.