Brother of man killed by Soldier F ‘sick to stomach’ at lack of charges

The brother of a man killed by ‘Soldier F’ on Bloody Sunday has said he was “sickened” to learn there won’t be more prosecutions.

Liam Wray, whose brother James (Jim) was 22-years-old when he was shot and killed on Bloody Sunday, said he will “stand in solidarity” with the other families as they continue to campaign for the prosecution of the soldiers responsible for their loved ones’ deaths on January 30, 1972.

The Public Prosecution Servce (PPS) told families today that there is “sufficient evidence” to prosecute one soldier – identified only as Soldier F – for the murders of Mr Wray’s brother Jim and one other man, 26-year-old William McKinney.

Families have expressed disappointment that a case will be brought against “just one” of 17 soldiers considered for prosecution.

Speaking to the News Letter after the announcement that a case was being brought for the murder of his brother, Mr Wray said: “At this moment in time I feel sickened. I am sick to my stomach.

“I sat in a room with people who campaigned for 47 years along with my family and I watched as the director of public prosecutions went through, sector by sector, and said ‘no prosecution, no prosecution, no prosecution’.

“And I watched those people – the hurt, the despair in their faces. So I am very, very sad.”

He continued: “As far as the campaign goes, I stand in solidarity with all the other families who stand in solidarity with the Wray family and the McKinney family.

“This is not over. We’ll campaign for them until they get a just result in matters relating to their relatives.”

John Kelly, whose brother William was shot dead on Bloody Sunday at the age of 17, described the anguish at learning there would be no prosecutions for the death of his loved one.

“The director of public prosecutions came onto the podium and explained everything over about 20 minutes,” he said.

“He went through five different sectors, naming the individuals who were shot, naming the soldiers who were responsible.

“And as he went through each individual sector and all we heard was ‘no prosecution, no prosecution’.

“Until the fourth sector and Soldier F, that he would be prosecuted for the death of William McKinney and Jim Wray, and the injury of four others. But not Michael.

“I looked around at my family and all I seen was tears.”

He added: “It was unbelievable. It was bloody awful. With only one (soldier to be prosecuted), I am totally devastated.”

Kate Nash, whose brother William was one of those killed, said: “I’m very sad. I honestly expected prosecutions for most of the families, if not all. All the pressure that was put on the Public Prosecution Service was relentless. There’s no justice.

“However, it won’t stop us fighting on for it. My solicitor will have to look at what can be done. We’re obviously going to come back with something legal.

“As for the campaign for justice, we might have to intensify that. I’m very angry right now. It’s so sad.”