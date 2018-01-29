'Brutal' paramilitary shootings condemned

Two men were shot in paramilitary-style attacks in Belfast on Sunday night.

In the first incident a 41-year-old man was shot five times in the arms and legs in the Ballymurphy area of West Belfast. The incident happened around 7.35pm.

Later a 26 year-old man was shot in the legs in the Upper Meadow St area of the New Lodge.

A PSNI spokesman said both men were taken to the RVH for treatment to potentially life-changing injuries.

SDLP Deputy Leader Nichola Mallon MLA has condemned those behind two paramilitary style shootings in Belfast on Sunday night.

The North Belfast MLA said that people across the city oppose those who attempt to control and coerce communities through fear and violence.

She said: “These savage attacks are carried out by cowardly gangs seeking to coerce and control our communities through fear and violence. To stand up to it we must all break the silence that allows these people to get away with it. These brutal attacks were unjustifiable in the past. They are unjustified now. To help stop these attacks people must come forward with information to the police.”

Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee condemned the shooting of a young man in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

“These brutal attacks have a damaging impact on our entire city and must stop immediately," he said. "Anyone with information about this shooting should bring it forward to the police immediately.”

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey said: "These gruesome, anti-community and violent attacks must stop immediately.

“Anyone with information about this attack should bring it forward to the police.”