Bucky lampshade - design feature of 2018?

Police got a little more than they bargained for during a series of house searches in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

While one officer recovered a mobile phone from an unflushed, and decidedly unpleasant toilet, another snapped an unusual design feature - a lampshade made from a Buckfast bottle.

PSNI Craigavon posted the find on their Facebook page and said: “Challenging, interesting, varied. Good words to describe policing in ABC.

“As the District Support Team we do a lot of searching in our investigations, you’ve seen videos and pictures on here of doors going in and shouting police and the seizures we make.

“This past few days we’ve done six different house searches. Drugs have been seized, thousands of pounds in cash recovered, people have been arrested and they are awaiting prosecution. Of course there’s been doors forced opened and a lot of shouting.

“I thought the moment of the week was my colleague recovering a mobile phone from the (No. 2 unflushed) toilet bowl of one suspect’s house where he thought we wouldn’t go!

“But no, shared by kind permission of the occupier of one abode, the interior design feature of 2018......”

And they completed their message with some perfect hashtags - #WeOnlyThoughtWe’dSeenItAll #ReduceRecycleReuse.