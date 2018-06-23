Burglar caught red handed with wheelie bin full of loot

A suspected burglar caught with a wheelie bin full of loot has been arrested in East Belfast.

Police in the city confirmed they stopped the suspicious male whilst on routine patrol.

The force confirmed that the man was "found to be in possession of a wheelie bin that was packed full of items that clearly did not belong to him".

"After enquiries made by police the items were found to be stolen items taken during the course of a domestic burglary. All items have been returned to the rightful owner and the male has been arrested for burglary and possession of drugs. He’s off to the cells now for these matters."