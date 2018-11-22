Burning bin set against property in late night arson attack

Police are appealing for information after a report of an arson attack last night.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Edwards said: “At around 11.40pm, a fire was reported at the property in the Oakley Avenue area.

Fire engine

"Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire."

Det Serg Edwards said police believe "a bin was placed against the front door and deliberately set alight".

"Damage was caused to the outside of the property, the fire is being treated as deliberate," she added.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Bangor on 101 quoting reference 1380 of 21/11/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.