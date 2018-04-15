Bus services to west Belfast estate to stop after second attack on drivers

Bus services are to be diverted away from a housing estate in west Belfast after a second attack on a driver in a period of just three days,

Unite regional officer Davy Thompson said that services to Lagmore View will be halted following an incident in which the driver’s side window was smashed with a brick.

Services to the area have been withdrawn in the past due to attacks on drivers.

“Attacks on buses in Lagmore View have been an ongoing problem for a number of years now. In the past, services have been withdrawn for a period of months only to return after assurances have been received from local political and community representatives. Unfortunately, it now appears that despite those best efforts there are some in the estate who, for whatever reason, are determined that bus services will not operate in the area.

“These attacks are not just targeted at our drivers but the wider travelling public. Although it appears the focus of these attacks is the bus drivers themselves – it is only a matter of time until a member of the travelling public – perhaps even a child – is injured or maimed as a result.

“Sadly the impact of withdrawal will fall heaviest on the most vulnerable in this deprived community. As everyone will know, over decades our drivers have taken huge risks to provide services across this city but the safety of our members and the travelling public must come first.

“The drivers want to express their thanks to the local political and community reps for their efforts in this matter. It remains our hope that services might one day return to the area but at present we cannot foresee the circumstances under which that would occur”, Mr Thompson said.