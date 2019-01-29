10 jobs as Co Down firm wins £1m London contract

Co Down based tiling contractor Trainor Stone and Tile (TST) is to create 10 news jobs following a positive start to the year, including a contract win valued at £1m for world-renowned US consultancy group, McKinsey & Co.

Awarded by London fit-out firm BW, work on the flagship project is set to start in February, following a three-month pre-construction period where TST was involved in the final design and workshop drawings.

The development has been hailed as a major commitment by a foreign business to the UK.

Peter Trainor, managing director at TST commented: “It’s an exciting time for TST, 2019 looks set to be a record year for us and we’re looking forward to attracting additional talent into our workforce.

“We’ve opened a new office located on London’s prestigious Liverpool Street to help service clients within the financial district and East London Tech City and we have also been working with London’s leading fitout companies, such as BW, ISG and Overbury, to significantly expand our project portfolio,” he added.

The project continues a long-lasting relationship with one of London’s leading fit-out contractors BW and comes on the back of two other blue chip fit-outs for Capital One and Barings Bank, in which TST were once again heavily involved in both design and construction.