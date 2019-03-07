10 jobs on offer at Belfast International Airport right now

Whether you're looking for a change in career or to build on a career in the travel industry, there's plenty to choose from.

Here are 10 of the most exciting job opportunities currently on offer at Belfast International Airport.

A host of jobs are currently on offer at Belfast International Airport

Security Controller, Belfast International Airport

Belfast International Airport are seeking a Security Controller to maintain their high standards and commitment to the UK National Aviation Security Programme.

Successful applicants will also be required to ensure the smooth running of the security and passes department.

Apply here

Finance Placement Student, Belfast International Airport

Northern Ireland's largest airport is offering an exciting opportunity to gain work experience in a busy environment.

Reporting to the Financial Reporting Supervisor, the successful applicant will hold impressive interpersonal skills and strong problem solving abilities.

Apply here

IT Student Placement, Belfast International Airport

Belfast International Airport are also offering a placement role to IT students.

The role will be offered to students in the process of attaining a third level IT related qualification.

Apply here

Cargo HR Administrator, Swissport

Swissport are seeking an administrator who will serve as first point of contact for administrative-related queries from employees and external partners.

Duties will include maintaining personnel records, managing HR documents (e.g. employment records and onboarding guides) and updating internal databases.

Apply here

Customer Service Agent, Swissport

Swissport are seeking a Customer Services Agent to assist in the help and support of passengers in the airport's grounds, from assisting with check-in to handling customer complaints.

Workers will be required to work 30 hours a week at a rate of £8.45-an-hour.

Apply here

Aircraft Services Ramp Agent, Swissport

Swissport are also seeking an Aircraft Services Ramp Agent to assist in under-wing ground support, with responsibilities including the loading and unloading of aircraft.

Successful applicants will be paid £8.45-an-hour.

Apply here

Dispatch Agent, Swissport

Dispatch agents are being sought by Swissport to oversee activiteies that ensure the safe and timely departure of flights.

Workers will be flexible with their time and possess and ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Apply here

Taxi Driver, Belfast Airport Taxis

Belfast Airport Taxis are seeking reliable and friendly taxi drivers to join their consientious fleet.

Desirable attributes include ownership of a people-carrier and the ability to work between 7pm to 6am.

Apply here

General Catering Assistant, Alpha LSG

Alpha LSG are in the process of recruiting General Catering Assistants to assist in the handling, preparing and packing of food to the standards of the airports arilines.

Successful applicants will be paid £7.83-an-hour.

Apply here

HGV Class 2 Driver, Alpha LSG

Alpha LSG are also seeking a driver to assist in the loading and driving of specialised rigid vehicles from the airport service department to airline clients.

Drivers will be paid between £9.00 and £11.70-an-hour

Apply here