100 new jobs for Londonderry as Terex confirms £12m investment in city

Leading global materials handling company Terex Corporation is to create 100 new jobs in Londonderry with a £12 million investment in the city.

The firm plans to establish a new facility in Campsie, to manufacture product lines for Terex Ecotec, waste management and recycling, and Terex Conveying Systems, mobile conveying.

The project was announced on Thursday morning at the city’s Guildhall, where Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton said it represented a long-term commitment by the US-owned firm, underlining the importance of Northern Ireland within the industry.

“An investment of this scale, in a new facility, new equipment, new product development and staff training, is a major undertaking and our support has been critical to securing the project,” he said.

“From supply chain benefits, increased exports, and new jobs, this project will deliver significant economic benefits to the local area, and Northern Ireland as a whole.

“The new jobs will include production operative roles along with, management and support roles in HR, operations and finance and a number of R&D positions.

“Delivering over £2m in annual salaries, these new positions will add an important boost to the local economy, as well as offering employment opportunities for those looking to return to work, or secure their first positon.”

Invest NI has offered almost £1 million towards the project to support the new jobs, and research and development.

Terex currently operates from eight sites in Northern Ireland at Dungannon, Omagh, Ballymoney and Lurgan, employing more than over 1,500 people.

Kieran Hegarty, president of Terex Materials Processing said: “Our objective is to be recognised as a leading global manufacturer of mobile conveyor systems, waste management and recycling equipment.

“The waste management, recycling and mobile conveying sectors are areas of significant opportunity, particularly in the US.”

“As part of our growth strategy, we are continually reviewing markets to identify potential opportunities.

“This new 105,000 sq ft. facility will help us realise this ambition by increasing our manufacturing and engineering design capability and developing innovative new products for Terex Ecotec and TCS.

“Work is already underway on the new Campsie site. It will be operational later this year, and we aim to have all 100 jobs in place within 3-4 years. This is an exciting development for Terex and the local team and we look forward to the new facility and new recruits playing an important part in our future here.”

Hailing the news as a major acheivement for the city and Mr Hegarty in particular, Manufacturing NI chief executive Stephen Kelly said the investment was a signal that the future was not limited solely to ‘tech or tourism’ but also high quality manufacturing.

“The area presents a great opportunity for Terex and other manufacturers given the available skills pool and now that the region is being opened up through the long overdue investment in roads infrastructure,” he said.

“There is a growing sense of optimism driven by the work of the Council and supported by Invest NI and others. It is critical that the new found momentum is maintained by securing a start to the A5 road project, growing the Magee Campus of Ulster University and securing a City Deal.

The manufacturing sectors remains the 2nd largest private sector employer in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area after the retail and wholesale industry.

“The new plant is bringing what should be Brexit proof production of recycling machinery serving a global marketplace.”