£11m investment as Ards housing gets go-ahead

An £11 million investment in Newtownards is set to create around 30 construction jobs after Ards and North Down planning committee approved plans to build more than 40 new homes in the town.

Antrim Construction Company is behind the scheme for 43 homes at Manse Road on the western side of the town.

“We are delighted to have finally achieved planning permission on this site,” said ACC director of construction, David Magee.

“It has taken almost 18 months to secure approval for an improved layout, so we look forward to getting started on site.

“We acquired the site with an existing permission, but wanted to improve on the layout by replacing apartments and semi-detached house with detached family homes that are in demand in the area, and better reflect the surrounding neighbourhood.

“We have welcomed feedback from local residents and support from local elected representatives, and approached our design layout with the aim of creating a better more friendly landscaped open space.”

The news was also welcomed by Strangford representative, Jim Shannon MP who praised the developer’s approach to public engagement and welcomed the contribution the quality family homes would make to housing need in the town.

He also urged statutory agencies not to hold up the approval process in areas of identified housing need.

“This is a very welcome approval,” he said.

“ACC engaged early in the process addressing local concerns around traffic and improving the existing permission. However, their experience mirrors issues faced by home builders across my constituency, who wait far too long for statutory consultees to respond to planning applications.

With this approval Antrim Construction Company is expected to deliver in excess of 100 new homes this year across Northern Ireland. The firm recently commenced development on Belmont Hall, a development of almost 400 homes outside Antrim town.