125 jobs as global law firm opens centre in Belfast

Up to 125 jobs are to be created in Belfast with the arrival of the international law firm Fieldfisher in the province.

The company, current holder of Law Firm of the Year from The British Legal Awards and The Legal Business Awards, will recruit staff for legal and business support roles.

The new office will add to the firm’s international office network with services including document negotiation and legal support teams.

Fieldfisher is the latest leading UK-based law firms choosing Northern Ireland to grow its business as Invest NI CEO Alastair Hamilton highlighted as the move was annoucned in Titanic Quarter.

“Northern Ireland’s legal sector has gone from strength to strength and has attracted several of the UK’s Top 50 firms.

“This is one of the priority sectors for inward investment and we are delighted Fieldfisher has joined this growing sector.

“Over the next three years Fieldfisher will be building its team in Northern Ireland with 125 roles across a range of functions. With an average salary in the mid £20,000s this investment will generate over £3.6million in annual salaries.”

Invest NI has offered £630,000 towards the creation of the new jobs.

Michael Chissick, managing partner, Fieldfisher said: “We began exploring Northern Ireland as a base for this new office in early 2017, attracted by the stable supply of experienced and skilled people.

“Our new centre here will include senior positions in legal and risk management, as well as middle level technical and business support roles.”

Fieldfisher established a strategic partnership with Holywood firm Donaldson Legal Services, now Donaldson Legal Consulting LLP late last year.

Its managing partner Alison Donaldson, will now also become managing partner at Fieldfisher Belfast.

“Our partnership with Fieldfisher has been very successful and the services we provide have helped the firm maintain its competitive edge, particularly in the financial services sector,” she said.

Mr Chissick said the firm also had a number of roles suitable for graduates.

“The strong partnership between academia and industry was another attraction to investing here and ensures we will be able to work with colleges and universities to develop a future pipeline of qualified graduates.

“We have been through an incredible period of success and have been the fastest growing large UK law firm for the last two years.

“Northern Ireland is the next strategic stage in our continued growth and we are very excited to be able to provide a centre of excellence to support our offices around the world.”