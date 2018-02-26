£12k support from Larne for Credit Union development

Larne Credit Union Limited has provided a donation of £12,020 to the Irish League of Credit Unions International Development Foundation.

It will ensure the Foundation can continue to fight poverty and financial exclusion by helping credit unions located in impoverished countries.

Martin Wilson, chairman of Larne Credit Union, said: “A key objective for the ILCU Foundation is to help members recognise that their credit union is supporting the development of other credit unions in low income countries.

“It is only with the backing of our members here at Larne Credit Union that we can continue to play our part in supporting the lLCU Foundation and ensuring that the many fledgling credit unions that it works with will be able to thrive and serve their members’ need.”

Alan Moore, general manager, lLCU Foundation, said: “Co-operation amongst co-operatives is vital for the continued success of credit unions movements around the globe; it is encapsulated within the operating principles here in Larne Credit Union.”