13 jobs as Shoosmiths expands Belfast office

UK top 40 law firm Shoosmiths LLP is to create 13 new jobs in an expansion of its Belfast ofice.

The firm is establishing an Inceptions team which will service continued business growth across the firm’s network of 11 UK offices.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to deliver a superior service to clients we are delighted to announce our Inceptions team will be based in Belfast,” said head of office Jason Byrne.

“Our merger with McManus Kearney in 2016, brought Shoosmiths to the region for the first time and since then we have been very impressed with the expertise and client focus delivered by our Belfast team.

“Invest Northern Ireland’s advice and support has been instrumental in helping us to choose Northern Ireland as the location for this new centre.”

Invest NI has offered the company support of £52,000 towards the new roles, seven of which are at graduate level.

“Northern Ireland has a vibrant international legal services sector which has developed significantly in recent years with investment by national and global firms,” said Brian Dolaghan, Invest NI’s director of Technology & Services.

“Shoosmiths’ decision to expand the range of client services it delivers nationally from Northern Ireland is a further example of how the legal sector here is evolving.”