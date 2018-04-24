£15m upgrade at NI airport gets under way

Work on a £15m upgrade to George Best Belfast City Airport has now started as part of a major development that will see additional facilities for passengers.

Included in the upgrade are new expanded sections in the airport’s departure lounge including the retail, food and bar outlets.

This phase of work is being undertaken by construction company H&J Martin Fit Out, which is now on site at the airport.

The first part of the project involves demolition works and preparation of areas for the new retail fit-out and is on schedule.

Upcoming works will include additional food and beverage outlets, new and enlarged toilet facilities in Departures, as well as more seating areas.

Announced earlier this year, the entire works will be contained within the current terminal building and will be completed by October 2018.

Chris Horner, Capital Projects and Engineering Manager at Belfast City Airport, said the work will be to high standard.

“Continually enhancing the overall passenger journey for our passengers is a major objective for Belfast City Airport and our £15m investment programme will be a key factor in delivering on this commitment,” he said.

“H&J Martin Fit Out is carrying out the main elements of the refit to the highest possible specifications and we have been working closely with the team throughout.

“Completing the preparation of the existing areas for work to begin on the refurbishment of the retail areas is a significant milestone in the project and we look forward to work progressing further as the new terminal reconfiguration takes shape.”

William Sproule, Fit Out Director at H&J Martin Fit Out, said his team were glad to be starting the project

“The H&J Martin Fit Out team is delighted to be delivering the upgrade at Belfast City Airport and we are committed to delivering a high-quality project that will enhance passenger experience for years to come,” he said.

“Works are progressing on the programme as we prepare to move onto the next stage in partnership with Belfast City Airport.”

The capital expenditure is aimed at enriching and enhancing the overall passenger journey through the airport.

There will be more than a 30% increase in retail space, with an expanded offering from World Duty Free and WH Smith.

Food and beverage facilities will be expanded by 25%, with broader choice for customers being introduced along with partner HMS Host, which operates existing facilities including the Bushmills Bar.

Additionally, customer seating will be more than doubled, as will airside customer washroom facilities, which will also be fully refurbished.