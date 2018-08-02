20 jobs as Navada Studios secures US partnership

Securing a partnership with a US content creation studio headed by a Hollywood director is set to bring 20 new jobs to Belfast.

Digital media company Navada Studios is to expand as a direct result of the tie-up with Los Angeles-based Rebel of America founded by Rock Jacobs which it says will disrupt the entertainment industry with new digital formats, multi-channel approaches and immersive and interactive content experiences for digital-savvy audiences.

The two firms, both of which appeared at the Digital DNA event in Belfast this year, have launched a new multi-channel network which will see the creation of 50 new digital media channels covering every market vertical from sport and fitness to innovation, environment, adventure, economics and education, creative, fashion and technology and many more.

“This is a really exciting deal for us,” founder Matthew Scott.

“Rebel of America is the most respected content creation studio in the world and their involvement is testament to the respect we’ve built up in the industry.

“We’ve been in development mode for a few years and have worked hard to build up multi-million audiences for our clients.

“The next few years are going to see the business grow, not just in Northern Ireland but around the world.”

Using Navada’s short form content expertise and digital marketing and distribution power matched with Rebel of America’s top level production values and immersive and interactive skills creates a unique opportunity to offer brands and broadcasters and film studios new ways to grow, engage and empower digital-hungry audiences

The new roles will be focused in the fields of creative, technical and production.

Founded by the Bangor native, the company now has UK offices in Belfast, London, and Newcastle Upon Tyne and is expanding into Sweden and both East and West coasts of the USA.

He has spent the last four years working with brands, broadcasters and film producers to create new digital formats, new ways to build multi-million audiences and new content technology.

Meanwhile, Navada has also partnered with London studio Celebro Media chaired by former BBC broadcaster Maxine Mawhinney who originally hails from Belfast.

They will be partnering to balance production values with new digital content formats and audience engagement across shared media projects.