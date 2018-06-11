£20 million data centre open in Coleraine part of Kelvin legacy

Global data centre firm 5NINES has opened Northern Ireland’s largest data centre in Coleraine following a £20 million investment.

The 45,000 sq ft facility, which is the first of its kind in the province, is based at the 40-acre Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus in the region’s first Enterprise Zone.

“This truly is a world-class facility for Northern Ireland providing highly-efficient and exceptionally secure data storage,” said Paul Besley, general manager for the firm.

“At a time when people and businesses are producing and consuming vast quantities of data, the security of that information has never been more important, especially following the introduction of the General Data Production Regulation (GDPR).

“This centre allows all data to be collected, stored and processed locally from a purpose-built modern facility. The fact that we are the only commercial carrier-neutral data centre in Northern Ireland, meaning we are not tied to any one telecommunications provider, offers a new level of flexibility for our clients.

“Also, being located with the Project Kelvin transatlantic cable gives our customers access to the fastest connectivity to the USA for any UK data centre,” he added.

“It will meet the growing need for data storage in Northern Ireland to support burgeoning data-heavy sectors such as fintech, pharmaceutical research and cyber security but storage is available to any business and we service clients from all industries across Northern Ireland and beyond.

“Our number one priority is the security of the data companies choose to store here. That’s why the entire centre is covered by CCTV surveillance while all systems are backed up to ensure there is virtually no chance of an outage.”