£20m Ten Square hotel transformation completed with traditional Irish bar

The final phase of a multi-million pound, four-year refurbishment of Belfast city centre hotel Ten Square has been completed with the rejuvenation of the ground floor bar and restaurant with a traditional Irish-style pub, The Doffer, now open for business in time for St Patrick’s Day weekend.

The pub is the last element of a programme which began when the business was purchased in 2015 by the Loughview Leisure Group a 22-bed boutique hotel.

Since then, with backing from Ulster Bank and Tennent’s NI, it has been transformed into a 131-bedroom, 4-star hotel, transforming three buildings on Linenhall Street and Donegal Square South and complete with new reception, a new rooftop Loft Bar and a totally revamped events space for weddings and corporate functions.

Over the same period employment has doubled, rising from 70 to 140 people.

Embracing the property’s heritage as a former linen warehouse, The Doffer Bar, with a standalone entrance on Donegall Square South, takes its name from the ‘doffers’ who worked in the city’s mills. A new restaurant, Josper’s Steakhouse, features menus inspired by the best of local produce, with both venues taking their place in the hospitality offer available across the city.

“Given Belfast’s rich and colourful linen heritage and the fact the original building was a linen warehouse, owned by twice serving Belfast Lord Mayor, Sir Otto Jaffa, we wanted to retain that character and celebrate the hotel’s back story with The Doffer,” said financial director Chris Kearney who oversaw the hotel’s revamp.

“We’ve included artwork from local artist Vincent McAllister, which embraces the history and heritage of the building and surrounding areas. And while our luxury suites, including the Jaffa suite with a private roof terrace overlooking City Hall, would compare with any deluxe suite in any metropolitan city in the world, The Doffer gives a nod to the Belfast of the past and is more traditional in style.”

“With Belfast such a popular destination now for tourists and tens of thousands expected to descend upon Northern Ireland this summer for the Irish Open, we are well positioned to offer our guests, and indeed all our local customers an authentic experience to make them feel welcome in our vibrant city.”